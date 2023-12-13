Arson investigation underway on Cleveland's West Side, 1 in custody

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Arson investigators are piecing together what led up to a house fire on Cleveland's near West side.

Cleveland Police Dispatch confirmed to News 5 that a man was taken into custody after the fire.

He was then transported to an area hospital for treatment.

News 5 is working to learn more about potential criminal charges against him.

Cleveland Fire crews surrounded a burning home along the 3200 block of West 58th around 2 a.m.

When they arrived, the fire could be seen shooting from the front porch and windows.

The damage is extensive, and the home is believed to be a total loss.

Luckily, no one was hurt and the people living there managed to get to safety.

As crews got the fire under control, our Overnight News Tracker captured the man being taken into custody.

News 5 has reached out to Cleveland Fire and Cleveland Police for the latest on the investigation.

As soon as any new information becomes available, we will bring it to you.