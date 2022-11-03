As grocery prices surge in NE Ohio, Experts offer major ways to save and stretch your dollar

CLEVELAND — If you feel like you’re spending all your money at the grocery store, you’re not alone.

Prices surged more than 11% from last year.

Nearly every single food costs more money, according to the Consumer Price Index.

Supply chain issues coupled with inflation have made it extremely challenging to feed families across Northeast Ohio.

However, experts say you can outsmart the prices with coupons and a strategic shop-around plan.

“I’m like oh my god! I need a part-time job. I need a second job!” said Jaslyn Gonzalez of Cleveland.

Gonzalez admits she gets anxious every time she steps foot near the grocery store.

The Cleveland area mom shells out upwards of $100 a week on groceries for her and her little girl.

In order to keep food on the table, she’s had to re-budget her entire life.

“There’s a lot of just not eating much out anymore. So less outings and activities.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

-Cereal is up more than 16.2%.

-Eggs 39.8%.

-Butter 24.6%.

-Fruits and vegetables 9.4%.

Food experts say to fight off inflation and supply chain issues, make a budgeted list and check inventory at home.

"Shop your pantry and your refrigerator and your freezer first before you even leave the house. I can't even tell you how many times I've gone into my pantry and realized I have two things of olive oil," said Shanisty Ireland, Food and Lifestyle Expert.

In addition, stock up on frozen foods and deep freeze any meats or veggies to extend their shelf life.

“Frozen foods help a lot. Buying larger packs of meat and freezing them—having a deep freezer has been amazing," said Gonzalez.

Experts also say never do all of your grocery shopping in one single place.

The deals vary from store to store so don’t be afraid to check out weekly circulars sent out in the mail as well as additional deals online.

In addition, be conscious of produce purchases and do the "manual labor" as soon as you get home so you don’t waste food and money later.

"When you get the fruits and vegetables from the grocery store, take the time to wash them and cut them up. That way they're not sitting in your refrigerator, and you open it and you're like, Oh, here's the strawberries I never cut," said Ireland.

Some prices have dropped for foods like citruses, beef, and hot dogs.

However, many primary staples in our daily diet are still very pricy.

Experts also say it is critical that you are not deceived by the "sell-by date" on labels.

It is not the expiration date.

That is the designated recommendation as to when stores should sell the product.

Bottom line—push the boundaries and do not throw away good food.

