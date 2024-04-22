At least 2 people rushed to the hospital after head-on crash, fire steps away from Clark Fulton Rally's

CLEVELAND, Ohio — At least two people were rushed to the hospital after a head-on crash that resulted in a fire near a fast-food restaurant on Cleveland's West Side.

The intersection of Clark and Fulton road remains closed to all-thru traffic as accident investigators piece together the scene.

News 5 followed Cleveland Fire and EMS as they surrounded the Rally's at 3502 Clark Avenue.

They were called to the intersection around 3:15 a.m. Monday after workers felt the building shake and heard an explosion seconds later.

Our Overnight NewsTracker captured a black sedan that burst into flames.

And finally here in Cleveland at Clark and Fulton a very high speed crash sent 3 to the hospital around 3:15. The car caught fire and damaged the Rally's. CPD has the entire area for blocks in each direction closed. Working on injury information. Terrible scene pic.twitter.com/nnbiEv7c1R — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) April 22, 2024

The make and model of the vehicle were not clear.

The impact of the crash caused the car to come to rest on the sidewalk steps away from the Rally's.

A white pickup truck with all of the airbags deployed was located in the street.

Workers say the driver of the white pickup truck hit the sedan head-on.

Pieces and car parts are scattered across all four streets in the area.

A portion of Rally's is heavily damaged—as the vehicles crashed into fencing, and a sign fell off the building and broke in half.

No word on the conditions of the victims.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Stay with News 5 for the latest breaking developments.

