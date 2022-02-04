Bad road conditions in Cleveland bring out good Samaritans willing to lend a helping hand

CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s road conditions on Thursday were icy, snow covered and slick.

Mayor Justin Bibb did vow to revamp the city’s snow removal plan after last month’s storm. He did note that all of his changes wouldn’t be implemented in time for this one, however many people who spoke to News 5 were disappointed with the lack of plows out Thursday evening.

“I am totally surprised that the roads are this bad. I thought they would’ve been better,” said one resident.

We spoke to another woman whose car was stuck in snow and ice on the city’s east side for 30 minutes.

“I don’t have a shovel. I tried to use my broom, my feet, nothing is working. I thought there was going to be some snow trucks out like they promised. I don’t see no snow trucks in sight,” she said.

Though, Florida Young said it comes with the territory, literally.

“To me, it’s like an adventure. I like it. I don’t know what I would do without my four seasons,” she said. “I grew up here I’ve dealt with it my whole life. My hope is that maybe in the morning they’ll have it clear, in the meantime just drive safe. Always look around and make sure you’re driving for not just yourself but the people around you.”

Young braved the elements to get DIY products for herself and her kids.

“I’m thinking about doing some little DIY things with my kids, spray paint objects. I don’t know, we will be creative," she said.

Another woman was frustrated with the slippery and uncrossable sidewalks, forcing people to walk in the middle of the road.

“There’s too much snow, a whole bunch of ice. It’s just terrible,” she said. “The roads are clearer than where the sidewalks are and that’s crazy."

News 5 photographer Mark Durdak and another woman pushed a man in a motorized wheelchair, when they saw he couldn’t make it through the snow to cross West 25th street to get to the bust stop.

The streets of downtown Cleveland are not drivable, as the snow continues to fall- this is my photographer ⁦@MarkDurdak⁩ helping someone cross the road to get to their bus stop. ⁦@WEWS⁩ pic.twitter.com/3HgyxoniKH — Jessi Schultz (@JessiSchultzTV) February 3, 2022

It’s a good example of how snow and slush can often create tough times, it can also show you the good in people.

While News 5 was talking with a woman whose car was stuck and trying to find a way to help, a man, who simply wanted to go by ’Sam,’ drove up to offer to help.

“If they’re stuck I ask them if they need assistance, and if they say ‘yes’ I say ‘ok’ and hook them up,” he said.

Sam said he drives around every snowstorm in his 4 by 4 truck, just to see if anyone may need a tow.

He got the woman out of her predicament and on her way in 30 seconds, and he said he plans to help whoever may need it.

“I always look at it from a standpoint of ‘it might be me one day,’ so if I can help someone in need, I’m all for it,” he said.

Moral of the story: let’s be more like Sam.