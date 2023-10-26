Bay High School students join county's poll worker roster for upcoming November election

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — A new generation of poll workers is here with Bay High School students gearing up to help at the polls this November. And they’re official with training from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections through a new program called, “The Future of our Democracy.”

As the political science teacher and Bay High School’s social studies department chair, Robert Grossman explained, these teens are learning about the electoral process, while gaining confidence and belief in the importance of exercising their right to vote.

“If you're 17,18 and you had a good experience working the polls, I think the opportunity to continue to be involved dramatically increases,” Grossman said.

Immediately after receiving an invite from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, Grossman says his students were all in. Eleven of them eagerly signed up for training, which he admits surprised him.

“They’re pretty much working a 14, 15-hour day after working two hours the night before after going to school that whole day,” he said. “Once I explained to them all this is what the expectation is, not a single one of them backed out.”

As part of the county’s commitment to ramping up voter participation, students are met with the commitment to their civic duty. Grossman explained that those who are 17 leading into an election, must sign a waiver promising they will register to vote. However, those who are 18, must already be registered to vote to move forward with poll training.

Senior Maggie Buttrick says the responsibility is one she does not plan on taking for granted. Buttrick says she has watched her father exercise his right and volunteer for years growing up; it’s what inspired her to get involved.

“The people that are actually working really seem to care,” she said. “As someone who’s not 18 yet and can’t vote, I wish I could vote.”

The behind-the-scenes training opportunity also restored faith in the system for this group, including Mallory Kaminski. As Kaminski shared, she is aware of the intense scrutiny over the security and fairness of the electoral process nationwide.

“There’s not really much education on the system itself after you vote [and] there’s just a lot of harsh language towards the poll workers,” she said. “With what I know from my training I feel confident that my vote will be counted and preserved.”

Principal Jason Martin says the refreshing perspective, awareness, and responsibility shown by this group of students is reassuring as he believes they are the voices of our future.

“To see them being willing to carry forward the democratic process to learn more, to inspire others to become involved, to make sure that this opportunity continues to exist for generations to come – it’s a great opportunity.”