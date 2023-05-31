Bay Village priest's homily touches on cultural flashpoints, sparks backlash

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland offered its support for the longtime pastor of St. Raphael Parish in Bay Village whose critical comments about a pro-LGBTQ non-profit prompted some parishioners to walk out of Sunday’s services. Rev. Timothy Gareau’s homily was also condemned by a former parishioner that identifies as transgender who had walked up to the altar during Sunday’s mass.

Although he refused to mention the group by name, Rev. Gareau’s comments touched on the ongoing controversy between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a California-based non-profit that uses Catholic imagery and iconography to satirize religion and issues related to sex, gender and morality. In early May, the Dodgers organization announced the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, whose members frequently incorporate elements of drag and Catholic nuns, would be honored with the team’s Community Hero Award at the team’s upcoming Pride Night Event.

The announcement drew a sharp rebuke along cultural fault lines by some politicians, Catholic advocacy organizations and MLB players. The Dodgers then rescinded the award, which, in itself, sparked backlash from several LGBTQ organizations. Ultimately, the organization flip-flopped once more and plans on awarding the organization’s LA chapter in mid-June.

During his homily on Sunday, Rev. Gareau took direct aim at the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and the Dodgers controversy, although he did not refer to the non-profit by name. In his address, Rev. Gareau said the Catholic faith was “under attack” and that God is being defamed. The longtime priest, who has been at St. Raphael since 2002, urged parishioners to fight back — but not with “boxing gloves.”

“Look at the Los Angeles Dodgers, look [at] what’s happening,” Rev. Gareau said in Sunday’s services, which were live-streamed. “Defaming the name of Jesus Christ, defaming the name of every Christian here on Earth. It just burns a hole in my heart, angers me and embitters me. And it should you. We should feel that sting. We should know that sting. We should understand it and fight against it — not by boxing gloves. There’s other means, there’s other ways. And Jesus showed us in love.

"I don’t want to give these people a name. I don’t want to give them that much credit. But it’s happening. And it’s also being affirmed.”

News 5

Parishioners that spoke with News 5 on the condition of anonymity said Rev. Gareau has previously, on occasion, touched on cultural flashpoints in his sermons, including abortion and infertility. The livestream from Sunday’s mass has been removed online.

Immediately after Rev. Gareau’s homily, some parishioners left the sanctuary, witnesses said. After a prayer, a former parishioner named Avery approached the altar, spoke into the microphone and offered a stern rebuke of Rev. Gareau’s comments. The altar’s microphone isn’t activated until after the first few seconds of Avery’s response.

“… I say that queer and trans people also carry the Holy Spirit, and that was really painful to hear,” Avery said. “That was really hurtful.”

Avery, who identifies as transgender, said they now live in Georgia with their wife but was once a member of St. Raphael Parish.

“Father Tim, you baptized me. I carry the Holy Spirit within me,” Avery said. Rev. Gareau replied, “You do, you do.”

“I know you’re talking about the [Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence], and I understand that from the outside, it looks like they are defaming the Catholic faith…” Avery said before members of the church can be heard booing and objecting to Avery’s statements. Three men then approach the altar and order Avery to leave.

Avery then leaves the altar without protest as the three parishioners escort them off the stage.

Near the tail end of Sunday’s mass, Avery and another parishioner that had walked out of the service were speaking near the parish offices when another parishioner began to verbally accost them, witnesses said.

News 5

One witness said the angry parishioner told Avery to, “get the [expletive] off the property” before threatening to assault the other parishioner that was supporting Avery. The angry parishioner allegedly pushed another member of the church. The commotion continued before a man later identified as an off-duty auxiliary police officer helped to diffuse the situation by restraining the angry parishioner, witnesses said.

Bay Village police said officers were sent to the church around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday in reference to a possible assault in progress. However, no further details have been released. As of Wednesday evening, no charges had been filed in connection with the incident.

In a statement released to News 5, the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland offered applause and support for Rev. Gareau’s comments on Sunday. The Diocese’s statement is posted in its entirety below.