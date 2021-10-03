BCI investigates Garfield Heights officer-involved shooting

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Garfield Heights.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 4600 block of East 131st Street.

When police arrived, a Dodge Challenger rammed into one of the police cars at the scene.

According to authorities, an officer shot at the vehicle and struck the driver.

The driver was transported to Metro Hospital in unknown condition.

Police said that a preliminary investigation reveals that the vehicle was stolen.

A spokesperson for Garfield Heights police said no officers were injured in the shooting.