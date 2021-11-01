Bedford High School extends remote learning due to recent violence

BEDFORD, Ohio — Bedford High School is extending remote learning due to recent violence, according to school officials.

The school was initially set to return on Wednesday but has extended that date to Nov. 29.

The district said they are extending remote learning to allow school officials to finalize plans to help with school safety and social-emotional learning.

“Obviously, none of this is ideal,” Superintendent Dr. Andrea Celico said. “As we’ve said, the decision to return temporarily to remote learning for high school students wasn’t easy and it wasn’t made lightly. However, we have to address safety issues. We want our students to feel safe so they can concentrate on learning and we want our teachers and staff to feel secure so they can do their best work too.”

The high school requested the extension to allow the district to hire more security and more social-emotional learning staff.

According to the district, fights among Bedford High School students have resulted in injuries to both students and to staff members who got involved to break up the fights.

“They are adjusting and many of them are struggling,” Celico said. “We’ll also be emphasizing our social emotional programs even more when students return to the building to try to help those who are having a hard time.”

The school said additional time will allow for more training for district safety and security staff as well as to refine and implement added training for social-emotional learning.

