Bedford officer fires shots at man inside stolen vehicle; no one believed to have been struck

A Bedford police officer is on paid administrative leave after firing shots at a person inside a stolen vehicle.

According to authorities, a Bedford officer saw a stolen vehicle pull into the Walgreens on Broadway Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said the vehicle backed into a parking spot and a back-seat passenger exited the vehicle.

The officer called for additional units and attempted to block the vehicle in, police said.

During this time, the officer did not activate his emergency lights which means no dash cam or body-worn cameras were activated.

When the officer attempted to get the driver to turn off the vehicle, the man in the front seat pulled a gun from his waistband. The officer then fired two shots at the vehicle as it drove away.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at the hospital.

Police do not believe anyone inside the vehicle was struck.

The officer will remain on paid administrative leave while the incident is under investigation.

