Berea Police chase suspect into Cleveland, arrest person after they crash into exit ramp

Anthony Garcia
Posted at 12:54 PM, Aug 09, 2023
On Wednesday morning, Berea Police chased a suspect driving a black Ford Escape on I-71 northbound into Cleveland.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the chase reached Denison Road at 10:39 a.m.

When troopers attempted to catch up to the pursuit, they found out Berea Police terminated the chase.

Around 11:15 a.m., troopers arrived at the exit ramp from I-90 eastbound to East 185th Street, where the suspect's vehicle crashed, troopers said.

Troopers said the suspect is in the custody of Berea Police.

It is unknown what events led to the chase.

