Berea store sells $1 million lottery ticket

BEREA, Ohio — A lucky person has won $1 million after buying a lottery ticket from a gas station in Berea.

Hirsch's Marathon sold a 5/5 winner for Tuesday night's lottery.

Another lucky Ohio resident won some money from the jackpot from a Bell Store in St. Clairsville.

This time, it was $3 million after also getting the Megaplier correct.

No one won the huge jackpot.

Mega Millions has now increased to more than $1 billion for the fourth time in history.

No one matched 7, 29, 60, 63 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 15 in Tuesday’s drawing worth $830 million.

It has been over three months since Mega Millions has produced a winner.

Friday's drawing will be held at 11 p.m. right here on News 5.

