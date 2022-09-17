Big weekend of events in Downtown Cleveland means big win for local economy

CLEVELAND — It’s a big weekend for Cleveland sports fans, with both the Browns and the Guardians playing on their home turf, but regardless if they walk away with wins this weekend, it is a huge success for the local economy.

According to Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s August 2022 report, the days when foot traffic in Cleveland surpassed 200,000 visits is when the Guardians had home games.

But with the Browns and Guardians at home, this weekend will surpass that number.

John Loas traveled to Cleveland from Strongsville for Friday’s Guardian's game and he’ll be back Sunday.

“I love Cleveland. I’m a die hard fan,” he said. “We are going to be partying all weekend.”

With the warm, summer-like, temperatures the city on Friday was buzzing.

“This is a really exciting time for the city of Cleveland,” said Parma resident Megan Lower. “It’s awesome to see so many people downtown. It’s very vibrant, very electric.”

She traveled down for the Guardians’ game, too.

Hector Rodriguez is the supervisor at Blue Agave a street tacos and margaritas restaurant on East 4th Street.

He said they’ve been preparing for this weekend, expecting an influx of diners.

“When it’s the weekend and the game people are going to be out, for sure,” he said. “We have to be really prepared, we can’t be understaffed. We make sure to have a couple more servers on the floor, helpers all around.”

People aren’t just coming to downtown for the sports, but also for events like Moon Man’s Landing Festival in the West Bank of the Flats. Cleveland’s very own Kid Cudi will be performing and hosting the event that is expected to bring in thousands.

