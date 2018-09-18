Police: Maintenance worker discovers body underneath stairs outside a church

CLEVELAND - Complaints of odor led to the discovery of a body underneath a staircase outside a church in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood on Monday, police said.

At around 7:45 p.m., police were called to the 5900 block of Engel Avenue, where Broadway Christian Church is located, after a maintenance worker discovered a body in the rear yard of the church.

Police have not made any arrests. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

A DEADLY NIGHT

In another incident on Monday, officers were called to the 1000 block of East 146th Street after reports of a person found in a driveway with gunshot wounds.

Police located a man with a gunshot wound near his vehicle, which was still running when authorities arrived. Police later learned that the man was standing in the driveway talking to another man when a white pickup truck pulled up and shot him before driving away.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

In a third shooting, police went to a home located in the 2000 block of West 91st Street at around 11:41 p.m.

A 24-year-old man was discovered in a hallway with a gunshot wound to the chest. EMS gave him CPR, but he died at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

All three homicides remain under investigation.