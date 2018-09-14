Body found identified as North Olmsted man missing since Aug. 12

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio - A body found while police were searching a wooded area behind the house of a man who went missing last month has been positively identified as the missing man, authorities said.

David Scott was reported missing on August 12. While searching around Scott’s residence on August 30, North Olmsted police found a body in a heavily wooded area behind his house, Detective Sergeant Dan Barrett said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has since positively identified the recovered body as David Scott. Currently, there is no evidence to suggest foul play, but authorities are awaiting the official ruling from the medical examiner.