Body found in yard outside Walton Hills home

Tracy Carloss / Roosevelt Oliver / News 5
Walton Hills Police units outside a home on Sagamore Road.
Posted at 11:47 AM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 11:47:16-04

WALTON HILLS, Ohio — A body was found in the yard of a home in the village of Walton Hills, News 5 has learned.

Our crews saw multiple Walton Hills Police vehicles outside a home in the 17300 block of Sagamore Road on Monday morning and confirmed that a dead body was found in the yard at a home there.

This developing story will be updated as we learn more.

