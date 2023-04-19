Brook Park City Council approves sale of land for multi-million dollar astronaut training facility

BROOK PARK, Ohio — An out-of-this-world project is in the works in Brook Park, Ohio.

A British company is looking to build a new space research center and astronaut-style boot camp near NASA's facility.

The project is garnering major support from city leaders.

In fact, Brook Park City Council suspended the rules and passed the sale of land for Blue Abyss at a meeting Tuesday evening.

It was a unanimous 7-0 vote.

A land survey and soil test will happen next.

"It means a lot to us. Obviously, Ohio is the path to the moon," Mayor Edward Orcutt, city of Brook Park said.

Nearly 13 acres of empty land along Aerospace Parkway in Brook Park could be the future site of a research center focused on deep sea and space exploration.

Blue Abyss out of England sees promise near the NASA Glenn Research Center.

They're looking to fill a gap and pump roughly $250 million into an astronaut civilian training space, microgravity center, and 150-room hotel.

"What's missing effectively, I think, is the human in the loop whose going to do the preparation, selection, and training of a future commercial astronaut training corps, future government astronaut, space tourists," John Vickers, Chief Executive of Blue Abyss said.

Orcutt has been working hand-in-hand with Blue Abyss and actually encouraged officials to buy property in Ohio instead of in Texas, citing the close proximity to the airport and NASA.

"We got in the vehicle, took them to the land, showed it to them and we were able to convince them that this company would be best suited here," Orcutt said.

Construction is currently underway at a similar facility in Cornwall, England.

The Brook Park location will be built around a very large, 150-foot deep, multi-level pool.

It's an area that can replicate what life would be like in outer space and allow for the necessary training, dubbed astronaut boot camp for space exploration.

"They're not swimming pools. They're aimed at industry, whether that's marine offshore energy, maritime defense, subsea technology, human performance in extreme environments, or how do humans cope with green space environments," Vickers said.

Officials say this project could be a huge economic driver, potentially bringing more than 100 jobs to the area.

In addition, it will likely generate major interest from tourists.

"Folks can come stay at the hotel, listen to the astronauts give a speech on what they know about deep space and also there will be shopping opportunities," Orcutt said.

Vickers says there is strong support across the board, and he's thrilled to see a city once known for putting engines into cars at Ford transform into space exploration central.

"We're preparing humanity for an even greater future in our oceans and in space, aided and abetted by robotics," Vickers said.

If all goes as planned, Blue Abyss officials aim to open the space by fall 2025.

