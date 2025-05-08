Brooklyn Heights police chief placed on administrative leave following OVI charges

Brooklyn Heights Police Chief David Meade has been placed on administrative leave as he faces OVI charges.

Rocky River police said Meade was driving on I-90 near McKinley Avenue in Lakewood when he allegedly fishtailed in the rain and struck the front of a white Acura.

The woman whom Meade allegedly hit followed him to the parking lot of Mitchell's ice cream, according to a Rocky River police report. Police found Meade at Tommy's Summer Place, located next door.

According to the police report, Meade smelled of alcohol and was asked to do a field sobriety test.

When asked by the officer at the scene, he said he had a few drinks and that he was the police chief of Brooklyn Heights and asked, "Are we really doing this, guys?"

After refusing to do some elements of the field test, he was taken to the police department, where he refused to do a breathalyzer, the police report states.

Sgt. Christopher Leahy tells News 5 he is the interim chief while an investigation continues.

Rocky River police are investigating the case.