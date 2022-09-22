Brookpark burglary initiates SWAT

BROOKPARK, Ohio — A burglary at a house in Brookpark ended with SWAT being called on Wednesday night.

Police were called to a home on Sheldon Road at 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they were met by a woman that said her apartment had been broken into and three guns were stolen.

According to police, the woman said she confronted the man and was assaulted.

He fled the area and was held up in a wooded location near the apartment complex, police said.

Police said the area was cordoned off and SWAT was called to find him.

Officers said they have identified the man and will attempt to serve arrest warrants.