Calvin Williams named interim Richmond Heights police chief

Richmond Heights
Posted at 6:38 AM, Mar 03, 2023
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Richmond Heights has appointed an interim police chief and it's a name that Cleveland residents are going to recognize.

Mayor Kim Thomas said that Calvin Williams is going to serve as the city's emergency interim police chief.

Williams was the former chief of the Cleveland Police Department. He held that position for eight years starting in 2014.

He resigned from the position at the start of 2022.

The current chief of Richmond Heights Police, Thomas Wetzel, is set to retire after four years on March 7.

