Car crashes into Berea home early Thursday morning

Posted at 6:22 AM, Jul 18, 2024

Berea police are investigating after a driver lost control and crashed into a home early Thursday morning.

The crash caused extensive damage.

No one was hurt

Police were called to a house along Beeler Drive around 1:30 a.m.

When they got there—they found the car in the living room of the home.

The homeowner told our Mike Holden he was sound asleep and woke up to what he thought was a “tornado ripping through his neighborhood” or a “bomb going off.”

The homeowner says the driver was allegedly speeding when he allegedly ran a stop sign, sheered a power pole in half and crashed through the front of his house.

The driver and passenger were both taken into custody.

Charges are pending.

