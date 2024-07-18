Car crashes into Berea home early Thursday morning

Berea police are investigating after a driver lost control and crashed into a home early Thursday morning.

The crash caused extensive damage.

No one was hurt

Police were called to a house along Beeler Drive around 1:30 a.m.

When they got there—they found the car in the living room of the home.

The homeowner told our Mike Holden he was sound asleep and woke up to what he thought was a “tornado ripping through his neighborhood” or a “bomb going off.”

How’s Mark Sims doing? Not well. He says it sounded like a bomb went off and he thought a tornado hit his Beeler Dr Berea home. Turns out suspected drunk driver crashed through it. Mark had surgery this morning & was forced to cancel due to the mess. We’re live on @WEWS now. pic.twitter.com/qKUlkmtT3F — Mike Holden (@MikeHoldenNews) July 18, 2024

The homeowner says the driver was allegedly speeding when he allegedly ran a stop sign, sheered a power pole in half and crashed through the front of his house.

The driver and passenger were both taken into custody.

Charges are pending.

Stay with News 5 for updates.

