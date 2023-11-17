Cars damaged, drivers rescued from rushing flood waters due to a water main break in Cleveland Friday morning

CLEVELAND — A water main break on Cleveland's East Side is causing major issues for drivers and residents Friday morning.

East 131st Street and Harvard Avenue remains closed to all thru traffic due to serious flooding.

News 5 was there as Cleveland Fire and EMS rescued a half dozen drivers from the flood waters.

As East 131st flooded this morning, one tow truck driver went all-out to get a vehicle moved away from flood waters. Give this man a raise. 📷: @ASmithTeutsch pic.twitter.com/71jRDoaLXl — News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) November 17, 2023

At least a foot of standing water is present there.

The road remains impassible.

Neighbors reported to News 5 that they had experienced some water pressure issues and there had been an ongoing leak for nearly a week.

Several neighbors are reporting flooding and damage inside of their homes.

Lucretia Harris' car became trapped in the water.

She got to safety, but her car is a total loss.

"Before I knew it, my car started filling up with water and it stalled out, and I couldn't go any further. And it just kept going high and higher and higher," Harris said.

Officials confirm no one has been hurt or killed.

News 5 has reached out to Cleveland Water about the status of this break and when repairs will be completed.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Stay with News 5 for the latest.