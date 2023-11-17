Watch Now
Cars damaged, drivers rescued from rushing flood waters due to a water main break in Cleveland Friday morning

East 131st Street and Harvard Avenue remain closed to all thru traffic due to serious flooding.
Half a dozen people were rescued from rushing waters after a water main break flooded a portion of Cleveland's east side early Friday morning.
Posted at 6:30 AM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 08:14:31-05

CLEVELAND — A water main break on Cleveland's East Side is causing major issues for drivers and residents Friday morning.

East 131st Street and Harvard Avenue remains closed to all thru traffic due to serious flooding.

News 5 was there as Cleveland Fire and EMS rescued a half dozen drivers from the flood waters.

At least a foot of standing water is present there.

The road remains impassible.

Neighbors reported to News 5 that they had experienced some water pressure issues and there had been an ongoing leak for nearly a week.

Several neighbors are reporting flooding and damage inside of their homes.

Lucretia Harris' car became trapped in the water.

She got to safety, but her car is a total loss.

"Before I knew it, my car started filling up with water and it stalled out, and I couldn't go any further. And it just kept going high and higher and higher," Harris said.

Officials confirm no one has been hurt or killed.

News 5 has reached out to Cleveland Water about the status of this break and when repairs will be completed.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

