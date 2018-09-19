Police need help identifying trio that allegedly stole $32K in jewelry and $20K in cash from home

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police need the public's help in identifying three people seen in a surveillance video after they allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry and cash from a Cleveland home.

On August 25 a man reported to police that he had left his house on the 1800 block of E. 33 Street at around 11:45 a.m.

When he came back around 2 p.m. he found his back door had been kicked open and items had been tossed around. He looked around his home and found cash totaling $20,000, as well as $32,000 worth of jewelry, missing.

Surveillance video from the house showed two men wearing black and gray pants, with one of them carrying an over-the-shoulder bag. A woman wearing a red shirt and sunglasses was also with them.

All three people left in a silver car pictured below from Cleveland police.

Cleveland police said anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cozart at 1-216-623-3078.