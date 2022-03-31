Chagrin Valley Little Theater raises nearly $7,000 for Ukrainian relief

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — Moved by the courage of the Ukrainian people impacted by the Soviet invasion of their homeland, the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival partnered with Chagrin Valley Little Theater to raise funds by presenting a film and discussion to support the Ukrainian people.

CDFF presented the film Music of Survival: The Story of the Ukrainian Bandurist Chorus directed by Orest Sushko, which was followed by a musical performance and discussion about the crisis with Northeast Ohio Ukrainians at the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre.

“CDFF has a long relationship with our Northeast Ohio Ukrainian community and filmmakers. We wanted to do something to show our support during this crisis,” said CDFF Founder and Director Mary Ann Ponce. “We greatly appreciate that the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre is joining with us for a powerful program of film and music to support Ukrainian freedom.”

Angie DeBernardo, President of the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre said that “in times of darkness, the arts have always provided people with both the comfort and the strength to overcome. Together with CDFF, we hope to support the Ukrainian people by raising funds, but more importantly to let them know we are standing with them during this struggle for freedom.”

Proceeds from all ticket and refreshment sales will benefit Ukrainian relief efforts through the CRS Ukrainian Relief fund.

Donations can be made on the Chagrin Film Fest website.

