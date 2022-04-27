CHN Housing Partners continues to lead state funded program, helping those in need of utility assistance

CLEVELAND — With costs for just about everything going up, families are struggling to make ends meet. For those having a hard time paying water and sewer bills, CHN Housing Partners may be able to help.

The nonprofit is leading a new program called the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), which began on Jan. 18, 2022 and will end on Sept. 30, 2022. We’re told the state-funded program was incepted in October 2021.

LIHWAP is aimed to help those at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines, which for a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $46,375.

How to apply

Cuyahoga County residents can call (216) 350-8008 to make an appointment or click here to schedule an appointment online.

Appointments will be conducted by phone or video conference. Applicants must provide all required application documents no less than three days prior to the date of their appointment, or they may be asked to reschedule. The following documents are required:

Copies of their most recent water and sewer bills.

Photo identification

Social Security cards for each household member

Proof of U.S Citizenship or legal residency for each household member

Income verification for the past 30 days or 12 months for each household member over the age of eighteen

Proof of disability (if applicable)

If you are unable to use the online system to submit application documents, you may submit them in one of the following ways:

• CHN Main Drop Box – 2999 Payne Ave, 1st Floor, Cleveland, OH 44114 (Do not drop off originals)

• Fax #: 216-912-0700 (Clear legible pictures from a smartphone/tablet will be accepted)

For more information about the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), contact CHN Housing Partners at 216-325-1148. To be connected to a local Energy Assistance provider call (800) 282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance) or click here.