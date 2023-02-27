'Chopping for Change': Incarcerated women served second chances through culinary arts program

CLEVELAND — As a pathway to a better life after release, women serving jail time here in Cleveland are ditching the inmate stigma and “Chopping for Change” through a culinary arts program at Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries (LMM).

Behind every recipe and neatly plated meal inside LMM, are women deemed worthy of another chance at life.

“When they say chopping for a change, we are chopping for a change,” Sonya Adams, who is currently incarcerated at North East Reintegration Center. “I’ve did a lot of needing to forgive myself for putting myself in this position where I’ve left my family.”

Adams and the rest of the Chopping for Change class are transported to LMM five days a week for culinary arts training for about five hours. Their training is led by certified culinary professionals. Each woman who participates is eligible after approval from the Department of Corrections and rigorous interviews with program manager, Malika Kidd.

“Every three months we start a new class and so we get new students every three months,” said Kidd. “My purpose and passion is to advocate for those coming behind me. I want the road to be smoother than it was for me when I came home.”

Kidd, who was formerly incarcerated, participated in the same program during her time served. As she shared, “being some sort of mentor to them really helps…I started off as the kitchen supervisor and because I went for my education and got my bachelor of arts in nonprofit [and now] I’m working on my master’s degree, I’ve been promoted three times because of that.”

Kidd says the rate at which women are sent to prison is outrageous. She says many of them range from teenagers to 70 years old and they succumb to crime for various reasons.

For Adams, it was a way of making ends meet for her family, which resulted in a four-year sentence on drug trafficking charges. This is her second offense.

“I hate to say I contribute to some people’s addiction and problems,” Adams said. “I look forward weekly to calling home like oh I got to do this and I got to do that…it’s just nice to feel like I’m accomplishing something and I’m doing something positive.”

How it started

Kidd says Chopping for Change started in 2005 as a pilot program with just five ladies. Since then, more than 300 women have gone through the program. Last year, the program expanded to include men incarcerated at Grafton Correctional Institution by way of a Department of Justice (DOJ) grant.

Though Ohio’s overall recidivism rate sits at 20 percent as of 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction, LMM tells News 5 that the recidivism rate among the Chopping for Change program is about three percent.

The Impact

The trauma of crime paired with the impact of prison alone is hard to cope with. Not to mention, it strips a lot of women away from their families and damages their confidence and hope for a future.

But not with Chopping for Change.

“They learn every aspect of cooking,” said Kidd.

The program grants women the opportunity to earn a culinary certificate after six months and hospitality training within nine months. Women are also eligible to receive an associate's degree in applied science and culinary arts and community service hours. In addition, other wrap-around support, including counseling, is available.

At 60-years-old Kimberly Miller, who is serving time for felony three theft, says the program has given her purpose as she prepares for release this summer.

“I got into this program and it was just a God send,” Miller said. “I think everything happens for a reason…just being in the kitchen teaches us teamwork.”