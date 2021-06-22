City of Euclid to open 1956 time capsule buried in former YMCA cornerstone

EUCLID, Ohio — There's a box in Euclid that's both full of history and mystery.

On Tuesday at 4 p.m. a time capsule, buried in 1956, will be opened at the Euclid Historical Society. The box was discovered in April this year when the city demolished the former Euclid YMCA building. The box was hidden inside the building's cornerstone.

Laura Gorshe, the councilperson for Ward 8 in Euclid, headed up the project. When the YMCA building was being taken down, residents in the area informed Gorshe about the possibility of a time capsule inside the building. So Gorche set out to make sure if there indeed was a capsule that it was preserved.

"Urban myth was validated and verified and it is here today," said Gorche. "Elation, I mean absolutely thrilled."

Once opened, the items inside will be preserved inside the Euclid Historical Society.

"The right thing to do is open in front of the residents," said David Baioni, the president and treasurer of the historical society.

Baioni said he believes there is important paperwork inside the box, as well as some items from that era. "Resolutions, proclamations, from the officials of the city," he said. "Maybe some small handheld games, marbles, at the time, was big."

Baioni said no matter what's inside the box, it must be preserved.

"We have to. If we don't know where we came from, we don't know where we're going," he said.

Gorche agreed.

"As Dave Biaoini mentioned, is definitely critical to our successes and the future. Where to build things, where to place things, planning for the future, opening up our lakefront," she said. "We are a city that had been on the move and are currently still on the move."