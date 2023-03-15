Cleveland area crime victims, loved ones to rally at State Capitol

CLEVELAND — Cleveland area crime victims are demanding action and calling for lawmakers to continue improving public safety.

They're taking their concerns straight to the State Capitol Wednesday.

They told News 5 they are sick of seeing family members and other victims experience a constant state of pain with little to no resources or relief.

They say it's all about strength in numbers and drawing attention to an issue that impacts so many people.

On Wednesday morning, dozens of participants will gather at the Allen Chapel Missionary Baptist Church on Miles Avenue and board buses to Columbus.

Once they arrive at the Capitol, they will rally with hundreds of victims and supporters.

The event was made possible through the Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice organization.

It's made up of families of murder victims and other crime victims from across the U.S. and Ohio.

They are asking lawmakers for better victim support, rehabilitation, and changes to prevent the repeated cycle of crime.

This includes more job opportunities and better housing protection for victims and their families.

Lawmakers including State Representative Tavia Galonski will be on hand to show support for the issue and also highlight the ongoing efforts and proposed legislation for crime victims.

After participants rally on the steps of the Ohio Statehouse, they will hold a press briefing and then follow it up with a candle vigil to remember the victims.

Stay with News 5 for the latest developments throughout the day.

