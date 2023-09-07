Cleveland Browns highlight new food, upgraded technology and in house-app to elevate the fan experience

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The countdown is on to the Cleveland Browns home opener.

This Sunday marks the official start of the season, as the Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

The new season brings several new offerings and upgrades to the stadium.

Browns officials are highlighting "Express Access" and its expanded efforts for fans entering the field.

The facial recognition software expedites the overall process.

The software through the Cleveland Browns official app, scans your face and allows ticket holders to move through the gates in a quicker fashion versus having to pull out their mobile tickets and wait in lines to be checked in.

The software will also be used for the newly developed "Express Beer" which allows fans to score a beverage in a shorter window of time.

In addition, the Browns have rolled out the "Dawg Tags" and Dawg Rewards programs.

Guests can pull out their smartphone, open their cameras and scan the Dawg Tag located on their seat near their cup holder.

Clicking the link will then take them to a whole page/database-style set up dedicated to Browns fandom.

It's a one-stop shop for fan access and fun.

The page features specialized selfies, games, contests, and interactive elements that can then be projected on the jumbo-tron inside of the stadium.

Several new and updated food items are being rolled out as well this 2023-2024 season.

Must-grab items include new burgers, buffalo chicken bleu cheese mac n cheese, chicken tenders n funnel cakes, elevated nachos and the highly anticipated "Big Dawg".

The half-pound "Big Dawg" is a hot dog wrapped in pizza dough smothered with garlic butter and served with a secret sauce.

There's also a self-check-out option where guests 21 and older can hand-select their own beverages, beers, and seltzers and scan them on their own.

For more information on the latest amenities ahead of the Browns-Bengals game Sunday, click here.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m. as the Browns take on the Bengals from Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Go Browns!

