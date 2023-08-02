Cleveland city leaders to address surge in violence during safety meeting Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Following a surge in gun violence and crime in downtown, City of Cleveland officials and Cleveland Police are expected to roll out an updated safety plan at a Safety Committee Meeting Wednesday morning.

It comes amid major public outcry.

Countless city leaders and residents have called for change and a crackdown on crime.

They are sick and tired of this constant violence—especially those incidents involving teens and young adults.

This comes as homicides rates are up more than 26% from this time last year.

News 5 has covered countless carjackings and shootings within the city over the past several months.

The mass shooting on West 6th Street was a tipping point for many.

Crime statistics show robberies with guns and felonious assaults jumped more than 15%.

Cleveland Police numbers have now dropped to 1932 levels.

These issues will now take center stage as the Safety Committee meets Wednesday morning.

The Safety Committee invited the police command staff to attend and engage in the process.

Members plan to address staffing levels within the department, deployment of all five police districts and specialized units as well as crime statistics, according to the agenda notes.

The Office of Prevention, Intervention, Opportunity for Youth and Young Adults and the Community Relations Boards plan to also highlight youth programs available.

Council members are expected to be on hand.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol committed to helping with manpower downtown.

The safety meeting starts at 10 a.m. at Cleveland City Hall.

