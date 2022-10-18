Cleveland Clinic lab technician discovers he has cancer after participating in volunteer research study

CLEVELAND — Early detection saves lives.

Health officials and doctors say it over and over when it comes to treating cancer patients.

For one Cleveland Clinic lab technician, that early detection came as a total coincidence— while participating in a clinical study.

It's something Matt Wolbert has done frequently over the years to help with research.

The 54-year-old Independence father of two has a new life motto and is truly making the most of each day with his wife and two teenage daughters.

“We don’t know what the future holds. Let’s do it now," said Wolbert.

Wolbert spends his days working as a Cleveland Clinic Cytogenetic Technologist in a laboratory, carefully combing through chromosomes.

He's also a former oncology nurse.

Wolbert helps doctors diagnose different types of cancer by looking at them.

Coincidentally, while on the job though, it’s where he actually learned of his own cancer prognosis.

“Right around the corner. Dr. Klein gave me a call on the phone right there."

Wolbert says his stomach sank, as he processed the news and thought about how surreal the situation was.

A guy who studies cancer and blood work now has cancer... How?

“As anyone does, as soon as you hear the word cancer your mind goes to oh my god. I’m dying," said Wolbert.

It all started in October 2020–when he volunteered to participate in the PATHFINDER study, in which Dr. Eric Klein is the Principal Investigator.

PATHFINDER uses special technology and blood test that can detect more than 50 different types of cancers in the bloodstream before any symptoms appear.

Wolbert’s turned out to be lymphoblastic lymphoma—a slow-growing cancer affecting the blood cells.

“Interestingly is what I study here in the lab is lymphoma so I kind of knew what the possibilities were out of all of that," said Wolbert.

Although that of a coincidence, the cancer was luckily found so early on that Wolbert does not require any chemotherapy or treatment at this point.

He checks in with his doctor every six months to track his status.

Klein says Wolbert was shocked by the results but what the PATHFINDER study discovered was likely a medical breakthrough moment with far-reaching implications.

"Think about the fact that a simple blood test could be made available to everybody in a local community clinic without having to go to a hospital, for example, to have an anesthetic and have a colonoscopy and so forth," said Klein.

Wolbert says the entire experience has been life-changing, but it’s created a new perspective and made him cherish what matters most—FAMILY.

“I’m much more aware of spending time with my wife, spending time with my kids," said Wolbert.

Wolbert hopes people see that cancer is not a death sentence.

He says he likely won’t need treatment for at least another decade.

PATHFINDER is still not FDA-approved.

Klein says they are now working on a PATHFINDER 2 research study.

They need people to sign up for that clinical trial as well.

You can sign up here.

