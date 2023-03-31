Cleveland entrepreneur encourages others to follow their dreams, break the mold during Women's History Month

CLEVELAND — As Women's History Month comes to a close, a Cleveland-based entrepreneur is encouraging others to follow their dreams and be pioneers for change.

Ariane Kirkpatrick has made a name for herself in two vastly different, male-dominated industries.

She's succeeding in both and inspiring others to do whatever they put their mind to.

Kirkpatrick says she knew she wanted to be an entrepreneur when she was just five years old.

Whether it's in the boardroom surrounded by her co-workers and constituents or out and about in the community, Kirkpatrick works to make sure her presence is positively felt.

"I'm about equity, equality, and uplifting the community,” Ariane Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of Harvest of OH/The AKA Team said.

Her company is the only minority-owned medical cannabis company in the state to be vertically integrated, have a license and certification to dispense, grow and process cannabis.

She is the first Black woman in Ohio to be vertically integrated into the industry.

"I was compelled to make a difference as soon as my partners asked me,” Kirkpatrick said.

She says she's felt the pressure in the past to fit a mold, but now it's about changing the narrative and taking proud ownership in a male-dominated field.

"If I kept that noise of people thinking the negative about me, it just held me down and I couldn't be the positive person I truly am,” Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick is also the proud owner and president of The AKA Team which is a full-service construction and facilities company in Cleveland.

They were selected by the Guardians to be part of the major, multi-million-dollar Progressive Field upgrades.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime, milestone achievement.

Kirkpatrick admits both businesses are perceived as non-traditional career paths for a woman of color.

But she's here to flip the script and prove you can do whatever you want.

"The first thing is believe. You have to believe that you can do it. And then you really have to step out on faith,” Kirkpatrick said.

Faith has helped parlay her to a place of gratitude as she pushes to provide opportunity and equality for all.

Harvest of OH’s executive leadership team is 80% women, who are all minorities/Black women.

Of Harvest of OH’s 100-plus employees across the state, 52% are people of color and just over 40% are women.

"We need to make sure we do things to make sure we impact and we lift up our sisters. All of our sisters," Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick says she is actively mentoring younger generations.

She says it starts and ends with seeing and believing you can do it.

Open dialogues are essential.

