Cleveland father accidentally calls Westlake business attempting to hire someone to murder his son, police say

Posted at 1:16 PM, Oct 21, 2022
WESTLAKE, Ohio  — Westlake Police are investigating after they say a Cleveland father accidentally called a business to hire someone to murder his son.

Police say they received a call at 10:45 p.m. on October 13 from a business on Canterbury Road to report suspicious voicemails. An employee was alarmed because the messages indicated that a man wanted to put a $5,000 hit on another person, according to police.

Police said that detectives discovered the man misdialed an individual's phone number and accidentally left the messages.

The 58-year-old man from Cleveland admitted to making the calls and was arrested, according to police, who say the man blamed poor judgment from a previous argument with his son, and alcohol, for making the calls.

He has been charged with felony complicity to commit murder.

The man is being held on a $500,000 cash bond and is currently at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

His son was called and declined to seek any protection due to the threats, according to police.

