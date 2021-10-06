Cleveland Fire: House fire claims life of 8-year-old boy, fire captain severely injured

CLEVELAND — An eight-year-old boy died in an overnight house fire, according to Cleveland Fire officials.

Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo said the call for a working house fire on E. 68th and Havard Ave. came in just after midnight on Wednesday morning. Fire crews and other emergency personnel responded to the scene.

When they arrived heavy smoke and fire were pouring from a white home. Two adults and three children were outside the home alerting crews to a child trapped inside.

"We're very aggressive to begin with but when we find that kids are trapped it really ramps it up for us. We all have children and loved ones," said Chief Calvillo.

Firefighters located the boy on the second floor of the home, but Calvillo said the child was already deceased.

"We're hurting tonight for that family and that mother and those children. That child was a twin so it's a tough situation so our thoughts and prayers go out to the families," he said.

One fire captain suffered severe burn injuries to his hand during the response. He was taken to MetroHealth Hospital to assess the extent of his injuries.

Chief Calvillo credited working smoke alarms in the home for saving the lives of the others and said the outcome could have been much worse if they were not present.

"If it wasn't for the smoke alarms, she doesn't wake up then it's just more than one and it's a sad day even losing one."

Cleveland Fire is now investigating the cause of the fire and where it started in the home. Chief Calvillo said the American Red Cross is now assisting the family.