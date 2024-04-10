Cleveland Fire responds to Ohio City Funeral home fire, downtown high rise incident minutes apart

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Fire was busy overnight as crews responded to two fires overnight in Downtown and Ohio City.

Our Overnight News Tracker followed Cleveland Firefighters as flames shot into the sky from a burning property in Ohio City.

CFD working inside the Luckman at E12 and Chester. Sounds like a trash chute fire. pic.twitter.com/jEu5yDJka0 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) April 10, 2024

Cleveland Fire surrounded the former Nunn Funeral Home in the 4400 block of Lorain Avenue for hours.

They were called here just before 1:30 a.m. after someone spotted thick smoke and fire.

News 5 has learned the funeral home closed roughly 20 years ago—and a developer was looking to transform it into a retail space and new apartments.

Firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading to a used car lot steps away and stop further damage.

The former funeral home is believed to be a total loss.

Then, just 10 minutes later, dozens of tenants were forced out of a high-rise apartment downtown.

Cleveland Fire rushed to The Luckman on East 12th Street at Chester Avenue.

They were called for a fire in the trash chute just before 1:40 a.m.

Crews quickly got it under control.

They were called back to the scene after the fire re-ignited.

Tenants were able to return to their apartments around 5:15 a.m.

They told News 5 there is extensive water damage, and water is currently leaking through the ceilings and onto the carpet all the way into the main lobby.

Officials said there was $450,000 in damage.

No word on what caused either fire, but as soon as News 5 gets any updates, we will bring them to you.

