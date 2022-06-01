Watch
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

Cleveland Heights kicks off Pride Month

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 7.07.31 PM.png
WEWS
Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 7.07.31 PM.png
Posted at 7:14 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 19:14:19-04

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — June 1 marks the beginning of Pride Month, which is a month-long celebration in support of LGBTQ rights.

Cleveland Heights marked the day with a special celebration.

Mayor Kahlil Seren said the crosswalk is meant to send a message to Ohio lawmakers, especially those supporting the so-called "Don't Say Gay bill" that the LGBTQ community is welcome in the city.

"What's happening in Columbus is a reminder of why pride is so important. we've made great strides in this country, as a culture-- in not just acceptance, but in embracing and loving people in the LGBTQ community," Seren said.

In addition to Wednesday's ceremony, Cleveland Heights is raising Pride flags around the city.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.