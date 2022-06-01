Cleveland Heights kicks off Pride Month

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — June 1 marks the beginning of Pride Month, which is a month-long celebration in support of LGBTQ rights.

Cleveland Heights marked the day with a special celebration.

Mayor Kahlil Seren said the crosswalk is meant to send a message to Ohio lawmakers, especially those supporting the so-called "Don't Say Gay bill" that the LGBTQ community is welcome in the city.

"What's happening in Columbus is a reminder of why pride is so important. we've made great strides in this country, as a culture-- in not just acceptance, but in embracing and loving people in the LGBTQ community," Seren said.

In addition to Wednesday's ceremony, Cleveland Heights is raising Pride flags around the city.