Cleveland Heights mayor launches traffic calming program to address car crash 'epidemic'

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Mayor Kahlil Seren is taking a firm stand against what he describes as an "epidemic" of car crashes in Cleveland Heights.

The mayor announced a new traffic calming program aimed at reducing the high number of accidents in the city.

The initiative will kick off in the Noble neighborhood at the intersection of Caledonia Avenue and Winsford and Dresden roads.

Despite its seemingly harmless appearance, this four-way stop has been the site of 30 crashes since 2010, some of which resulted in serious injuries and fatalities.

Zakia King, a local resident, walks through this intersection twice daily to pick up her child from daycare.

“They drive pretty fast. To the point of no blinkers. And could just forget about you sometimes,” she said.

The intersection is just a block away from a school and is home to many senior citizens.

Seren is determined to make intersections like this safer.

“The city has a responsibility to put our money where our mouths are and set a good example,” he said.

The plan involves installing a temporary roundabout at the intersection.

“This is going to be a temporary installation so that we can gather some data. So that we can understand the neighborhood's response,” Seren said.

Removable barriers will be placed to create a traffic circle, forcing drivers to navigate the intersection more cautiously.

Residents like King are supportive of the initiative.

“Perfect. To make it slower to make it so we can get there and get back and be safe,” she said.

Research supports the effectiveness of roundabouts in reducing accidents.

“When they can see changes happening in their neighborhoods, that's a way we can help people feel safe while also creating a safer environment,” Seren said.

The temporary roundabout is expected to be installed by the end of August. The funding for this project was included in this year’s budget, and Seren emphasized that this is just the beginning of an aggressive approach to address safety issues and slow down drivers in Cleveland Heights.

For more information on the traffic calming program, residents are encouraged to contact the Mayor’s Action Center by emailing MAC@clevelandheights.gov.

