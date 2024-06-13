Watch Now
Cleveland Heights police chased vehicle they suspected was occupied by 2 women against their will

That chase ended in a fiery crash
Cleveland Heights police are investigating after a chase ended in a fiery crash.
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jun 13, 2024

Cleveland Heights police were involved in a chase that ended in a fiery crash late Wednesday night.

Police said they were notified of a stolen Mazda SUV from Wickliffe around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday with two women inside the vehicle being held against their will.

When police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle fled from the scene.

Police chased the vehicle through several streets before it crashed into a light pole near Dave's Supermarket on Lee Road.

The vehicle burst into flames.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, exited the vehicle and then ran on foot.

A 30-year-old man and two 19-year-old women were extracted from the vehicle and transported to University Hospital for medical treatment.

The driver was apprehended by police after a short foot chase.

According to police, the driver and one of the women are still in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 30-year-old man is currently in police custody.

