Cleveland Heights police investigating a dozen car break-ins from overnight

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Cleveland Heights Police Department is investigating after a dozen cars were broken into that were in a parking lot of an apartment building on Overlook Road overnight.

Residents of the Waldorf Towers apartment building reported the break-ins shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said 12 cars located in the upper parking lot of the apartment complex were broken into.

Eleven of the cars had their front passenger windows smashed out.

Items reported stolen included a pair of shoes and miscellaneous change from a couple of the vehicles.

Police said there is no surveillance on the building and no arrests have been made.

