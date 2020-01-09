Menu

Cleveland Heights police mourning loss of retired K-9

Posted: 5:22 PM, Jan 09, 2020
Updated: 2020-01-09 17:22:37-05
Credit: Cleveland Heights police
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Cleveland Heights Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9.

Rocky died unexpectedly this week.

He was born in Germany in 2010, before becoming a member of the CHPD in 2012.

Rocky helped make numerous arrests for the department and loved meeting members of the community.

