Cleveland hotel and tourism returns to pre-pandemic levels, major events rivaling 2016 marquis year

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The future of tourism is looking bright in Northeast Ohio, according to tourism officials.

This year is slated to bring major musical, athletic and outdoor events to town.

All are expected to drive people from near and far.

That means big business for the hotel industry in town.

Planning has been in the works and on the books for the last couple of years.

Hotel and tourism officials say we're experiencing a major bounce-back moment.

"The calendar of 2024 ahead for Cleveland is booming. There are social events and sporting events and business conventions," Gia Polo, General Manager of Kimpton Schofield Hotel, said.

"This will probably be the biggest year we've had in really a decade with the major events," David Gilbert, CEO of Destination Cleveland, said.

Polo and her team at The Kimpton Schofield Hotel are prepped for a marquis year in the Cleveland hospitality industry.

Their 128 rooms, lobby, and restaurant are set at the boutique hotel.

They're eager to showcase everything the city has to offer from their coveted corner of Main on Main location.

"We have ease of access. Ease of exit. Ease of return," Polo said.

The numbers are promising, and it appears to be a turnaround moment for the hotel industry following a challenging pandemic era.

Polo says they're seeing more bookings on weekends and weekdays, further out.

From business meetings to bachelor parties, guests are taking a serious interest in their 8th-floor Levi Level—named after the building's namesake, Levi Scofield.

"Not only do you have your bed and all the amenities of a hotel, but you have a full kitchen, washer and dryer in your unit," Polo said.

The pace of guests booking rooms has returned to a 2019 level, according to Polo.

Additional numbers are trending in that direction, as well.

"We are touching 2019 occupancy levels. We are touching 2019 rate levels too," Polo said.

Data from global real estate firm CoStar shows Greater Cleveland Hotel occupancy rates in 2023 averaged 60.5%.

In 2019—they were right around 60.7%.

Destination Cleveland reports countywide hotel occupancy was up 5% year over year from 2022 to 2023.

The hotel rate was up roughly 5% to an average of $127 a room countywide, with prices much higher downtown.

On a national scale, against 12 other similar-sized cities, Cleveland finished third of 12 in terms of hotel occupancy and second of twelve in terms of hotel rate, according to Gilbert.

Gilbert says 2024 could rival 2016 visitor, revenue and occupancy numbers.

If you recall—there were *a couple* of events—like the Republican National Convention, the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Championship, and the World Series in town.

This time, Cleveland has the NCAA Women's Final 4, Pan-AM Masters Games, Solar Eclipse, and more.

Gilbert forecasts growth year over year for the next couple of years.

Then, factor in St. Patrick's Day celebrations and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

He says Cleveland has solidified itself as a true destination spot that has folks coming back for more.

"We are just on a huge roll. Right now as a community for solidifying our city as a top city for hosting of meetings, conventions, and major events," Gilbert said.

"Cleveland's a comeback city and Cleveland's a humble city," Polo said.

Hotel officials say if you have any big events coming up or maybe you're considering planning an extended stay in town, book your hotel now.

Those rates are expected to surge and the rooms will fill up closer to major events.