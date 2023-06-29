Non-profit awaits approval of internet overhaul, targets connectivity gap in underserving neighborhoods

CLEVELAND — A fairly new Cleveland non-profit, called DigitalC, is connecting disconnected families by providing high-quality broadband service, without breaking the bank.

According to DigitalC’s website, as of 2021, the American Community Survey (ACS) reports there are still about 29,000 households without broadband in their home, the second-highest percentage of any U.S. city with 100,000 or more households (outside of Puerto Rico). It’s estimated one-third of Cleveland does not have access to broadband internet.

But DigitalC’s CEO, Joshua Edmonds, is confident his team can change that.

The non-profit is proposing a historic $40-million overhaul of the city’s infrastructure.

With approval by Mayor Justin Bibb, DigitalC will receive $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act from the city to provide affordable, high-speed internet to city residents.

The funding, included in legislation submitted by the mayor, must be approved by Cleveland City Council.

The legislation will be presented in the next City Council meeting.

The other $20 million was secured through the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation and the David and Inez Myers Foundation.

“Our commitment to connecting the unconnected was really rooted in changing the narrative around the least connected city in the country to arguably being the most connected city in the country,” said Edmonds.

Abiding by city requirements, DigitalC is offering citywide coverage for $18 a month, while future plans include broadband access to about 29,000 underserved Cleveland homes. DigitalC is currently in 16 neighborhoods, including Hough, Glenville, Ohio City, Tremont, Clark Fulton, and Central.

“Poverty actually exacerbates this digital divide,” Edmonds said. “We have a consortium of about 30 different community organizations that we work with citywide that allow us to provide essentially wrap-around services.”

Redefining connectivity

Edmonds told News 5 connectivity for DigitalC is more than broadband access. The team expands the connection at Midtown Tech Hive on Euclid Avenue. The space serves as DigitalC’s headquarters and community center offering various public and private workspaces, literacy training, and event space rental.

“It’s a hub and spokesmodel more effectively that a resident in Hough comes here and is like wow, this space is great and as they leave our internet is following them right home, connecting them there too.”

The DigitalC team is hosting a public meeting Thursday, June 29 at 3 p.m. at Midtown Tech Hive to spread awareness about the non-profit’s services and mission.

More than 100 people have registered for the event.

