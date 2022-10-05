Cleveland nonprofit's food truck celebrates 1 year of service, offers up delicious foods and hope

CLEVELAND — A local nonprofit is giving Northeast Ohio residents a second chance at success and bringing some serious comfort in the form of food.

Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry rolled out a social enterprise food truck one year ago.

It's continuing to grow in popularity while creating new opportunities each day for marginalized communities.

The "workforce on wheels" helps bring in additional funding for programming while raising overall awareness.

“From nothing to something is what it's all about!" said Scott Teaman, Executive Chef at Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry.

Take a few steps near any food truck--and you're immediately captivated by what's being cooked inside.

In this case, it’s fresh chicken and waffles and cheeseburgers right from the grill.

The people behind Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry’s "Metro45" are pouring their hearts and souls into fresh-to-order food while bringing a sense of belonging to the community.

“A significant portion of the people we serve at LMM are impacted by the criminal justice system and so we know that the culinary industry tends to be a bit more friendly toward those who have that background," said Marcella Brown, Vice President of Development and Communication for Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry.

LMM gets members trained and certified, helps them earn an Associate Degree in hospitality management if they choose to do so, and then find jobs in the field.

“We had one that was the pastry chef at Marble Room. So you go from someone that doesn’t know what they’re doing to a pastry chef at Marble Room," said executive chef Scott Teaman.

Teaman worked in corporate restaurants across the area for decades.

Six years ago, he felt a calling and a higher purpose to give back to those that so many had given up on in life.

“When you get here it’s a people-driven thing. We’re here to support people," said Teaman.

The Metro45 offers a state-of-the-art kitchen on wheels.

The program inside the LMM facility produces up to 2,000 meals a day for area homeless shelters.

Seventy-five percent of the time, the truck operates as a retail food truck.

Another large part of the food truck is getting behind the wheel, buckling in, and hitting the road to try and help the underserved across the greater Cleveland area find hope.

“The money that we make in revenue goes back into the program. So we’re able to go back out specifically to our shelter at 2100 Lakeside and we feed off the truck to the homeless population," said Teaman.

Offering hot, fresh meals brings a sense of inclusion and beats the stigma and feelings of shame.

Teaman says the food and the program fill both the stomach and heart.

“Gives them dignity, and it gives them some normalcy to their lives," said Teaman.

Metro45 is actively serving residents across the region at area festivals and events.

The truck books about a dozen events each month across the area.

Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry is also fundraising right now for some necessary upgrades to the food truck.

If you'd like to book the truck for a party/event OR donate to repairs, click here.