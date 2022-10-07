Cleveland Orchestra's family concert series returns, organization works to make music accessible to children

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio staple, the Cleveland Orchestra, is working to make performances accessible to families across the area and encouraging younger generations to immerse themselves in the musical arts.

“It’s an opportunity that shouldn’t be missed," said Stanley Konopka, Assistant Principal Viola with the Cleveland Orchestra.

There is nothing quite like experiencing live music in person.

And when it’s coming from the World renowned and critically acclaimed Cleveland Orchestra, it can’t be beaten.

The organization announced the return of its Family Concert and PNC Music Explorer Series.

Both are tailored to bringing live music to the youth of Greater Cleveland.

“Our family concerts are mostly fun. That’s our focus to be able to make them comfortable in the space and attract them to come to all the other programming that we do," said Konopka.

“They’re shorter pieces so it’s very accessible for any age. As a matter of fact, my wife is bringing my two kids. I’ve got a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old," said Alan Harrell, Cellist with the Cleveland Orchestra.

The concerts and events offer kid-friendly performances at Severance Hall over the next several months.

This includes the highly anticipated Halloween Spooktacular on October 30 where musicians will perform in Halloween costumes and play hits catered to the holiday.

"We encourage you to get up, have some fun and come in costume," said Harrell.

The PNC Music Explorers series is a more hands-on interactive event for children ages three to six.

They can watch the pros in action and learn about the instruments.

It’s free for students and educators.

Konopka says the introduction to music in childhood was critical for his success as an adult, ultimately becoming the Assistant Principal Viola in the Cleveland Orchestra.

“I saw a live parade walk past and I got chills up my spine, and I was just so excited to hear that sound. I was immediately attracted to actually doing it," said Konopka.

Harrell shared a similar experience.

He's now aiming to inspire future musicians with his own gift.

“One of the reasons I play in an Orchestra now is I went to a program just like this when I was younger. I was in elementary school, and it was a different city but they brought us into a concert hall, and we were able to hear this music," said Harrell.

Research shows the introduction to music in childhood improves motor skills, helps with the development of language, encourages teamwork, and activates brain function.

The Cleveland Orchestra also announced it is bringing back the Under 18s Free program.

You get one free ticket per regular-priced adult paid admission.

It’s free for those 17 and under attending the family concert series.

“The sooner you open that door for young people, I think that opens up a whole new world," said Konopka.

For the full list of family-friendly concerts, show times and additional details click here.