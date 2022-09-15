Cleveland Public Library celebrates 'Library Card Sign-Up Month,' encourages residents to explore perks

CLEVELAND — September is “Library Card Sign Up Month” and the Cleveland Public Library branch has made it easier for you to become a member and explore more than books.

“It’s surprising all the different things you can do with your library card,” said Forrest Lykins, Cleveland Public Library Branch Manager.

As Lykins explains, a library card allows access to free music and movie streaming online on your personal devices. It also includes online access to academic research sites, Rosetta Stone, yoga classes, book club,s and more. There are also various types of library cards with a two-year renewal date.

“There’s a regular card. There’s a card for juveniles there’s a card for educators so teachers can have special privileges,” said Lykins. “We always want youth to be able to check out a book regardless of the status of their library card.”

Justine Smith, a longtime member, says the library is her go-to spot for almost everything.

“My entertainment is through the library,” she said. “My parents, they took us to the library. We used to walk to the library. For a while, my mother was a clerk at the library. We were always encouraged to read.”

The passion for the library is what Lykins says his team is starting to see more of. Though, they’re encouraging more residents to take advantage of the free resources.

“It’s free and open access to information and entertainment for everyone,” Lykins said. “More people have signed up since we started accepting online library card applications.”

To be eligible for a library card, you have to be an Ohio resident. To sign-up or renew a library card, click here.

To find a public library near you, click here.