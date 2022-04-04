Comic Book Day returns to Beck Center

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Comic Book Day 2022 is heading to the Beck Center for the Arts.

The event includes cartooning demonstrations, workshops for kids, activities and more.

"Comic Book Day is a fun-filled day at Beck Center to celebrate professional comic artists, the creation process, and provide inspiration for the next generation. Our cartooning students and faculty work hard each year to craft our annual Beck Comic Book issue, which we can't wait to hand out and brighten the faces of those that attend our event," said Beck Center assistant director of education Jessica McGrath.

The event takes place on May 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It is free and open to the public.

