Community non-profit helps Clevelanders with heat, energy assistance as temps drop and prices surge

CLEVELAND, Ohio — As energy and home heating costs continue to surge nationwide, a local non-profit is working to make sure no residents go cold this winter season.

Step Forward has become a community institution.

The Northeast Ohio organization offers support and financial assistance with home cooling, heating, and water.

They say the need is greater than before, especially as the temperatures drop in these winter months.

Step Forward's Winter Crisis Program is helping thousands get back on their feet and help cover the cost of home heating.

Over the last several weeks, phones have been ringing at a constant rate inside Step Forward's Home Energy Assistance Program location downtown.

Some Cleveland area residents have admittedly struggled to keep up with the rising price of electricity and overall cost of living.

Step Forward has seen a 12% increase in clients every program season and 40% more over the last three months.

They've since beefed up staff to meet the demand.

The Winter Crisis Program is designed to help folks either restore or maintain their services.

It allows a maximum benefit of typically up to $175 per household unless they have a non-regulated company.

Then, you're allowed a higher benefit of up to $800.

The Winter Crisis Program runs from now through March 31.

It has single-handedly helped thousands for the last several years, and officials want folks to take advantage of it.

"The overall goal is to maintain services for at least 30 days with our payment and then those that are eligible can get on a payment plan to maintain their services throughout winter," Paul Billups, Step Forward Director of Energy Assistance Services, said.

Step Forward's Winter Crisis Program is income-based.

You must meet the income threshold at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines.

Between demand and word of mouth—the program continues to grow.

"It's very critical and in years past we would have a good program. What we are getting now is a lot of clients are coming in like—I didn't know about this program. I've never needed it before, but times have changed," Billups said.

Walk-ins are not welcome.

You must book an appointment in advance.

If you want to check it out or see if you qualify, call 3-1-1 OR go to Step Forward's website.

Step Forward officials say do not wait last minute for services to be turned off.

Call before that happens so you can time it out and get help before you're without heat.