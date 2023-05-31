Construction underway along busy Crocker Road in Westlake for next 30 days

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Construction is officially underway on the heavily traveled Crocker Road and Dover Center Road near Crocker Park.

The City of Westlake is calling this a comprehensive road rehabilitation project.

Crews are working to improve and repave Crocker Road.

The repairs are specifically happening from Detroit Road to South Hilliard Boulevard.

The plan of action is to remove and replace three inches of asphalt along a 50,000-square-yard stretch of Crocker Road.

Crews will repair catch basins, curbs, and handicap ramps and re-paint the lanes.

Crocker Road is currently down to one lane northbound and southbound from I-90 to Hilliard Blvd.

City leaders say while the project will happen the next month, you won't see a full-scale closure.

"We're going to keep as many lanes open as we can at a time. We're generally starting on the outer lanes. So, the turning lane and the regular one of the thru lanes should be always open," Mayor Dennis Clough, City of Westlake said.

Construction will not occur on the weekends.

The project is expected to last the next 30 days.