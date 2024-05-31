WATCH AT 8:30 AM: Householder set to be arraigned on state charges that could ban him from running for office

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Disgraced former Ohio lawmaker Larry Household played an integral part in what was called the largest public corruption scandal in Ohio Statehouse history.

You can watch his arraignment below at 8:30 a.m.

He was ultimately convicted on federal charges for accepting bribes from FirstEnergy Corp in exchange for working to pass a billion-dollar bailout for the company's two nuclear power plants.

Friday, he will be arraigned in Cleveland on new state charges.

It's for alleged misuse of campaign funds to cover his court costs, as well as other ethical violations.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says this case is about holding Householder accountable for his actions.

The Former Ohio House Speaker was indicted on 10 felony charges back in March.

The indictment from the state says Householder misused campaign funds to pay for his personal criminal defense in his federal case.

It further alleges he never finished Joint Legislative Committee Filings, where he did not disclose gifts, fiduciary relationships and creditors.

He’s currently serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison for his role in the million-dollar bribery plot involving FirstEnergy Corp and House Bill 6.

Dockets show he accepted bribes, and these state charges today tie back to the initial case and how he worked around covering legal fees.

News 5 spoke with Jonathan Entin, Emeritus Professor with Case Western Reserve University School of Law, who says the state charges carry significant weight with long-term implications.

"So, getting a conviction on a state charge, that would permanently disqualify Householder from office. It would effectively guarantee that he could never again serve in public office. And I think that that may be part of what's driving the state prosecution," Entin said.

He’s currently appealing his federal conviction.

If convicted in the state case—he will serve prison time, pay restitution and again cannot serve in office ever again.

