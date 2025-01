A fire broke out at a house along West 130th Street in Middleburg Heights around 6:15 a.m.

Firefighters had to fight the flames in frigid temperatures and brutal conditions.

It is believed that the fire started in the garage before spreading to the house.

More than a dozen fire crews were at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

West 130th Street was closed near the old Sears while crews battled the flames.