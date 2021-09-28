Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Nancy McDonnell dies

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Nancy McDonnell has died, according to a news release from the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

McDonnell died with her husband, John Kosko, by her side, the release states.

According to the court, McDonnell was the first woman to be an administrative and presiding judge from 2006-2009.

She spent nearly 25 years on the bench.

The McDonnell Center Community Based Correctional Facility was dedicated in her name, court representatives said.

Most recently, McDonnell presided over Drug Court.

“Judge McDonnell was, quite simply, one of the strongest persons I have ever known,” said current Administrative and Presiding Judge Brendan J. Sheehan. “This is a sad day for our Court and Judge Nancy McDonnell’s extended personal and professional family. However, we, and the citizens of Cuyahoga County, were fortunate to have had her on our Bench and in our lives.”

McDonnell graduated from Regina High School in South Euclid, The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., and the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

Before joining the Bench in 1997, she served as an Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor in the Major Trial Division and was a Magistrate in the Lakewood Municipal Court.

